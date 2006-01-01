Performance and Scalability of Storage Systems

The terminology used in Per3S for storage includes HPC systems as well as Cloud architectures, the common point between both being scalability. Presentations and talks focus in application, system or architecture. This 7th edition aims to gather during one day researchers from academia and industry, experimented or junior, storage users and customers with the sole purpose to exchange and foster the community.
Per3S is a workshop aiming to bring together the scientific and technological storage community to discuss and address issues and challenges associated to performance and data operations at scale. These topics cover HPC storage as well as Cloud-oriented architectures, both sharing the need for extreme scale.Per3S fully encourages young researchers to present their work by submitting an abstract. The abstract can relate to an original work, on-going work, with fresh problems/solutions, or one already submitted and/or accepted in an international conference in order to be the subject of discussions.
Previous editions of Per3S have successfully fostered a community of researchers both from academia and industry working on storage technologies. The audience is around 50 persons.
The program is organized around 3 sessions: one dedicated to Cloud, Storage technologies and data management, the second sessions is focused on poster for interactive discussion, and the last and third session is centered on HPC storage technologies and Lustre in particular.
Each posters is coming with an additional Flash-Presentation. Get within a single day a comprehensive overview of the storage activities in France.
Pers3S workshop spans a full day from 9am to 17h30, with a total of 3 sessions:
Non-Volatile Main Memory (NVMM) technologies provide persistent storage in main memory. While being able to retain data over crashes and reboots, they offer performance that are close to DRAM. They are a great opportunity to store the state of Cloud applications in such a way that they could survive server crashes. However, storing data in NVMM reliably requires managing carefully the different level of caches that are present between the processor and the memory. In this talk, I will present an overview of different techniques we developed to efficiently and reliably store snapshots of running applications in NVMM. These techniques allow us to save data either in local NVMM or in remote NVMM accessed through RDMA, while ensuring that we are always able to recover the state of the application in the event of a crash. We will show that depending on the hardware configuration, the key to achieve high performance in storing data to NVMM differs. Experiments show that, on an application such as Memcached, the overhead induced by our techniques can be as low as 5% even when saving the state of the application several times per second.
Knowing hardware disks evolution and performance limitation, discover how we tackle this industrial challenge to deliver a state-of-the-art managed and ultra-scalable S3 infrastructure. [to be detailed further]
The goal of the IO-SEA project is to develop solutions to the challenge of data storage in Exascale computing. IO-SEA implements a Hierarchical storage management (HSM) solution to balance storage costs with capacity and performance needs for large volumes of data. Hestia (Hierarchical Storage Tiers Interface for Applications) manages the movement of data between the different devices, called ‘tiers’, through use of the HSM API. The HSM public API allows the user to create objects, put and get data from the object stores, and remove objects. The private API allows a policy engine to copy and move data between the tiers. Hestia can manage data movement through various object store backends with the use of the Hestia CopyTool and a config file passed in on launching the Hestia server. This allows for the movement of data between different backends, be they multi-tiered or single-tiered, seamlessly, without the need for the user to worry about them. Currently, Hestia has interfaces for Cortx-Motr HSM object store, Phobos tape object store and Amazon S3. Hestia is currently in beta; the most recent release is version 1.3
Modern High Performance Computing (HPC) storage systems use heterogeneous storage technologies organized in tiers to find a compromise between capacity, performance, and cost. In these systems, prefetching is a common technique used to move the right data at the right moment from a slow to a fast tier to improve the overall performance while using the costly high-performance tier only when needed. Effective prefetching requires precise knowledge of the application I/O patterns. This knowledge can be extracted through the source code, I/O tracing tools or I/O functions call stacks. State-of-the-art solutions based on the latter approach mainly focus on applications with regular I/O profiles to avoid scalability issues due to the grammar-based techniques used. In this paper, we present an approach based on I/O call stacks that models I/O patterns for both regular and irregular applications, thanks to the use of directed graphs. We present different models for prefetching. Our models were used to predict the next I/O call stack on two real HPC applications and one synthetic workload with an accuracy of up to 98%, while keeping a low overhead.
The Case of IDS Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) are time-sensitive applications that aim to classify potentially malicious network traffic. IDSs are part of a class of applications that rely on short-lived functions that can be run reactively and, as such, could be deployed on edge resources, to offload processing from energy-constrained battery-backed devices. The serverless service model could fit the needs of such applications, given that the platform allows adequate levels of Quality of Service (QoS) for a variety of users, since the criticality of IDS applications depends on several parameters. Deploying serverless functions on unreserved edge resources requires to pay particular attention to (1) initialization delays that could be significant on low resources platforms, (2) inter-function communication between edge nodes, and (3) heterogeneous devices. In this paper, we propose both a storage-aware allocation and scheduling policy that seek to minimize task placement costs for service providers on edge devices while optimizing QoS for IDS users. To do so, we propose a caching and consolidation strategy that minimizes cold starts and inter-function communication delays while satisfying QoS by leveraging heterogeneous edge resources. We evaluated our platform in a simulation environment using characterization data from real-world IDS tasks and execution platforms and compared it with a vanilla Knative orchestrator and a storage-agnostic policy. Our strategy achieves 18% fewer QoS penalties while consolidating applications across 80% fewer edge nodes.
The EXA-AToW project investigates large-scale scientific workflows as a collaborative system of systems. In this perspective, workflows are distributed across various infrastructures, necessitating a cohesive approach that aligns with the cybersecurity constraints of each system. Moreover, to orchestrate workflows and manage data logistics effectively, we are developing the concept of a "Machine-Actionable Data Management Plan.
The French NumPEx project aims at conceiving and developing the software stack of future exascale systems. In this talk, I will present an overview of the activities planned to prepare the exascale I/O system. The goal is a system that can adapt to applications - and not the other way around - through smart scheduling and resource allocation decisions.
Scientific applications utilize numerous software and hardware layers to efficiently access data. This is challenging for I/O optimization because of the need to instrument and correlate information across multiple layers. The Darshan characterization tool seeks to address this challenge by providing efficient, transparent, and compact runtime instrumentation of many common I/O interfaces. While there are command-line tools to generate actionable insights and summary reports, the extreme diversity of today’s scientific applications means that not all applications are well served by one-size-fits-all analysis tools. In this talk we present PyDarshan and IOBAT, to enable agile I/O analysis through Python-based libraries and novel interactive tools for I/O performance data. PyDarshan caters to both novice and advanced users by offering ready-to-use HTML reports as well as a rich collection of APIs to facilitate custom analyses. We demonstrate the effectiveness through multiple real-world analysis use cases
Since its inception 7 years ago, Per3S is managed by a steering committee, the committee is fluid and tends to evolve from an edition to the other.
The workshop will be held in La Maison des Mines et des Ponts , a building of the prestigious Ecole des Mines et des Ponts, at the heart of the Latin quarter on the left bank of Paris.
