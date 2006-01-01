Performance and Scalability of Storage Systems

Per3S 8th Edition

Per3S is a workshop aiming to bring together the scientific and technological storage community to discuss and address issues and challenges associated to performance and data operations at scale. These topics cover HPC storage as well as Cloud-oriented architectures, both sharing the need for extreme scale.

Modality of submissions

Important dates

Submission of abstracts from April 15 until April 30

Notifications are made to authors within 3 days of submission

Workshop on May 28th

Per3S fully encourages young researchers to present their work by submitting an abstract. The abstract can relate to an original work, on-going work, with fresh problems/solutions, or one already submitted and/or accepted in an international conference in order to be the subject of discussions.Communications and submissions may be made either in French or in English.